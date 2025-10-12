Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.7143.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Vertex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Vertex and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 3,751.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $8,203,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 42.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,533,000 after acquiring an additional 605,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $4,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. Vertex has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

