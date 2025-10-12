Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.6364.

Get Via Transportation alerts:

VIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Via Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIA

Via Transportation Stock Performance

About Via Transportation

NYSE:VIA opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Via Transportation has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

(Get Free Report)

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.