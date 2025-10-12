Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Receives GBX 109.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 109.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIC shares. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 95 to GBX 70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Shares of VIC stock opened at GBX 75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £245.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3,571.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.97.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

