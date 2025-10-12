Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 730

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 to GBX 730 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FAN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 700 to GBX 740 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 720 to GBX 780 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 728.75.

Volution Group Stock Performance

FAN opened at GBX 670 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,383.84 and a beta of 1.36. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 451.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 639.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 605.15.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 33.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Volution Group will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

