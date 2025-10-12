Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.0909.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th.
Shares of WFRD stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $95.58.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. Weatherford International’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
