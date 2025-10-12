What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for FULC FY2027 Earnings?

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FULC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of FULC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,207,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 1,589,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

