What is Wedbush’s Forecast for TSM Q3 Earnings?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $281.08 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

