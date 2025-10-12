What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for KB Home Q1 Earnings?

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.40.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 3,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

