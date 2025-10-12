What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Teradata Q2 Earnings?

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradata in a report released on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata’s FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Teradata Trading Down 5.7%

NYSE TDC opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. Teradata has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $33.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,658,000 after purchasing an additional 728,333 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teradata by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Teradata by 95.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 776,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 1,220.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,609 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.