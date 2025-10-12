William Blair Has Negative Estimate for AEHR Q2 Earnings

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Aehr Test Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $24.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $704.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.77 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 9,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $223,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,579.97. The trade was a 35.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,317.04. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $729,940. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,753.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

