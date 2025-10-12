William Blair Has Positive Forecast for JHX FY2028 Earnings

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for James Hardie Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

JHX opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.76. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5,001.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after buying an additional 978,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,345,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,189.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

