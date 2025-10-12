Willner & Heller LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Willner & Heller LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.78. The company has a market cap of $828.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

