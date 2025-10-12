Wolfe Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of MSM Q1 Earnings

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wolfe Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research analyst R. Cooke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Wolfe Research currently has a “Peer Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after purchasing an additional 636,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6,108.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 505,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 497,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,950,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 346,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 317,613 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.