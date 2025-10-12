Wolfspeed Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 621,283 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 426% compared to the average volume of 118,076 put options.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.