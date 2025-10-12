Wolfspeed Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 621,283 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 426% compared to the average volume of 118,076 put options.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.80.
Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
