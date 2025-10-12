Xaar (LON:XAR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XAR opened at GBX 121.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.48 million, a P/E ratio of -865.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. Xaar has a 52 week low of GBX 57.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 148.

In other Xaar news, insider Jacqueline Sutton purchased 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 per share, with a total value of £4,969.47. Also, insider Ben Stocks purchased 16,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £20,625.92. Insiders acquired 24,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

