Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.6222.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Jones Trading cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $8.60 price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $8.60 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,563.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $391.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

