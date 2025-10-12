Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from GBX 570 to GBX 670 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 682 to GBX 675 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yellow Cake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 655.
Yellow Cake Trading Up 1.6%
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
