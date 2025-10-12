Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from GBX 570 to GBX 670 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 682 to GBX 675 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yellow Cake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 655.

Yellow Cake Trading Up 1.6%

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 566 on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 359 and a 1 year high of GBX 622.79. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -262.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 490.72.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

