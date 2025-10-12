Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CFG

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 5.0%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.