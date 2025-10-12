Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. CIBC lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of TECK opened at $41.90 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0918 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

