Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for CNP Q4 Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.68.

NYSE CNP opened at $39.22 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,456,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,025,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $78,632,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,845.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,938,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

