Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for CNP Q4 Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
NYSE CNP opened at $39.22 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,456,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,025,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $78,632,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,845.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,938,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CenterPoint Energy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.