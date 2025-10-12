Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of FedEx Q2 Earnings

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedEx in a report released on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $19.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (down previously from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

NYSE FDX opened at $225.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.76. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

