Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for AWK FY2026 Earnings

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.14. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.57.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

