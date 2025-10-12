Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for Boeing Q2 Earnings

Get Boeing alerts:

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.91.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average of $206.38. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

