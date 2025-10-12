Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for FDS Earnings

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.61. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.42 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $356.78.

FDS stock opened at $282.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.04. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $272.50 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

