Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for KeyCorp Earnings

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.19 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

