Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for M&T Bank Earnings

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.13. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,448.14. This trade represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,738 shares of company stock worth $3,734,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2,214.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in M&T Bank by 104.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

