Zacks Research Weighs in on Western Union FY2027 Earnings

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Western Union in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Western Union Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of WU opened at $7.94 on Friday. Western Union has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

