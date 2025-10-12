Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.63.

ZDC opened at C$5.95 on Thursday. Zedcor has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.30 million, a PE ratio of 297.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.86.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

