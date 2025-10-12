Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZBIO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Zenas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Zenas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Insider Transactions at Zenas BioPharma

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 316,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,161.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,971,475. The trade was a 16.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 263,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,040.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 321,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,677. This trade represents a 447.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 616,307 shares of company stock worth $11,778,150. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

