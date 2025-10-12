Zenas BioPharma’s (ZBIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Zenas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBIO opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Zenas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Insider Buying and Selling at Zenas BioPharma

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 316,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,161.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,971,475. This trade represents a 16.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $769,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 36,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,948.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 616,307 shares of company stock worth $11,778,150. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

