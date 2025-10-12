ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO Stock Position Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $18.60 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of -0.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 312.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.