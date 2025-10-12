ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $236.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average is $188.66.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

