Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 154275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

