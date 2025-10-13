10,473 Shares in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 447,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 314,208 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Green Dot Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

Insider Activity

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $501.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $346,065.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 226,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,267.84. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Green Dot

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.