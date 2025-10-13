11,505 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 52,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:SFBS opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.48 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,953,905.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,141,818.12. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFBS

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.