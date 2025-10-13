1,337 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $459.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.48 and a 200-day moving average of $415.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $476.74. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.