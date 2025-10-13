14,068 Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,667 shares of company stock worth $27,240,162. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $60.70 on Monday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 164.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CELH. TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.