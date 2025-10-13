145 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.8%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $577.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.46.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

