14,993 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3,217.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 930.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 61.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
B&G Foods Trading Down 0.5%
BGS opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $8.90.
B&G Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.5%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -26.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Barclays dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.10.
About B&G Foods
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.
