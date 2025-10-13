19,203 Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Carriage Services news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $577,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This represents a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:CSV opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $691.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.