349 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $227.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.62 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

