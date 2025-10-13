523,203 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 523,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,548,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767,138 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,753,000 after buying an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,825 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

