64,821 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,197,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

