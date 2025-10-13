8,500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSP opened at $185.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $179.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

