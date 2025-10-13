944 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Acquired by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,415,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $271.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $292.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.