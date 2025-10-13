Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,163 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of uniQure worth $38,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in uniQure by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in uniQure by 58.4% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,572 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in uniQure by 343.5% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 88,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 68,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,975,150. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $9,383,061.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $27,009,282.84. This trade represents a 25.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,316 shares of company stock worth $10,328,181 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. uniQure N.V. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. Equities analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

