Aberdeen Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Aberdeen Group plc cut its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,643 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in REV Group were worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get REV Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $59,288,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 499,328 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,999,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,236,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.