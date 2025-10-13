Aberdeen Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Q2 were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth $51,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 28.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,948,000 after purchasing an additional 378,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 146,241 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $10,738,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Q2 by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 565,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 132,038 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Research cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.94.

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

