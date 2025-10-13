Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

AKR opened at $18.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

