Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.3333.

FENC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Adherex Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Adherex Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Adherex Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $239.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 26,900 shares of Adherex Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $257,971.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,050,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,842,511.26. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,501 shares in the company, valued at $806,859.78. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,114 shares of company stock worth $815,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Adherex Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,199,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adherex Technologies Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

